Karachi’s AQI improves after light to moderate showers

Karachi witnessed a considerable improvement in the air quality level after a light to moderate rain on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the Air Quality Index (AQI), the level of pollution in the city improved in every area and was 161 at the time of reporting at 8:50 pm. However, the air quality was still far from satisfactory and posed health risks for the residents.

After the improvement in the air quality, Karachi currently stands at 10th number on the AQI.

Meanwhile, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Quaidabad received the highest 7.5 mm of rain, while North Nazimabad received 4.4mm rain.

Nazimabad, 3.2, Kemari 3.0 and Saadi Town received 2.5mm rain on Tuesday, the PMD said.

The weather turned cold after several parts of Karachi received light to moderate rain on Tuesday evening.

Karachi experienced widespread rainfall in different areas, impacting neighborhoods such as Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, FB Area, North Karachi, Manghopir, and Site Area.