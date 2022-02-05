Karachi’s Askari Amusement Park gets new name

KARACHI: The Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) has once again changed the name of amusement park, located in the city’s Old Sabzi Mandi area, ARY News reported.

In solidarity with Kashmir, the district administration has changed the name from KMC Amusement Park to ‘Kashmir Park’ during the ceremony held here on Saturday.

Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also serves as the spokesperson for the Sindh government, was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Talking to the media after the inauguration, Murtaza Wahan said that KMC park had been renamed ‘Kashmir Park’ to pay homage to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) for their struggle for right to self-determination.

کشمیری عوام سے اظہار یکجہتی، یونیورسٹی روڈ پر واقع عسکری پارک کا نام کشمیر سے منسوب کردیا گیا

ایڈمنسٹریٹر کراچی @murtazawahab1 نے کشمیر پارک کے نام کی تختی کی نقاب کشائی کی اور KMCکے ملازمین کے ساتھ یکجہتی مارچ بھی کیا، انشاءاللہ کشمیر بنیگا پاکستان-#KashmirSolidarityDay pic.twitter.com/Bkj2RnpwRQ — Sikander Baloch (@SikanderBalouch) February 5, 2022

“The park has been renamed to Kashmir Park as a tribute to the Kashmiris struggle,” he added.

This is the second time in a week that the district administration has changed the name of an amusement park.

On the occasion of #KashmirDay, KMC organised a rally to show solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren & also named a park as Kashmir Park pic.twitter.com/7O6nmhHw8K — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) February 5, 2022

Following orders of the Supreme Court, the 17-acre Askari Amusement Park, located in the city’s Old Sabzi Mandi, was handed over to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Wednesday.

The Parks and Horticulture Department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) took over the control of the amusement park and had changed the name to KMC Amusement Park.

KARACHI’S ASKARI PARK HANDED OVER TO KMC FOLLOWING SC ORDER

According to Director General (DG) Parks Junaid Ullah Khan, the entry to the premises for general public has been made free following court orders.

In December 2021, the Supreme Court (SC) directed the concerned authorities to hand over the Askari Amusement Park to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in two weeks.

