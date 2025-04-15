Karachi’s central cattle market to be inaugurated on April 19

KARACHI: The Karachi cattle market will be inaugurated on April 19 as all arrangements have been finalised for the Cattle-Friendly Market 2025 at Northern Bypass of the city.

According to organisers, the arrival of sacrificial animals for Eidul Adha from different cities of Punjab and Sindh are underway.

“This cattle market will be made functional from April 19 where sacrificial animals of different colors and breeds, will available for sale,” they added.

Administrator of Cattle-Friendly Market 2025 Shahbab Khan will brief the print and electronic media regarding the arrangements of the cattle market on Friday, April 18.

For the convenience of the traders and buyers of the cattle market, the cattle market administration has also introduced a token system for animals first time.

“If you purchase ten animals, you will be provided with ten tokens for the animals, by showing which you will be able to easily take your purchased sacrificial animal outside the limits of the cattle market. This step has been taken for the protection and safety of sacrificial animals”.

For the convenience of traders and buyers, an ATM machine facility will be available in the market.

“While considering the interest the citizens, a huge discount of up to 50 percent has been given in parking fees.”

The traders in general blocks are allowed to bring standard tents with them, while the administration has given a big relief on setting up tents in VVIP and VIP blocks. Tents in VVIP and VIP blocks can also be obtained from the administration at a discounted price.

“If traders in VVIP and VIP blocks set up their own tents, they will have to pay a discounted price to administration based on the space”.

According to organisers, the tent must be in accordance with the standards of the cattle market. In case a standard tent is not available, a tent can also be taken from the administration at discounted rates.

|Even before the inauguration of the cattle-friendly market, traders and cattle owners coming from Punjab and Sindh are being provided with all possible facilities.”