Karachi’s DC south succumbs to burn injuries

DUBAI: Karachi’s deputy commissioner (DC) south Abdul Sattar Isani, who was severely burnt in a gas leakage fire, succumbed to his injuries, ARY News reported.

According to details, Karachi’s deputy commissioner south – who was suffered severe burn injuries at a residence in Clifton – has succumbed to injuries after a 11-day struggle.

Abdul Sattar Isani was transferred to Abu Dhabi for medical treatment in an air ambulance. Sources have claimed that the DC south’s body will be brought to Pakistan after legal proceedings.

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi’s DC south and an official of the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) suffered severe burn injuries at a residence in Clifton. According to initial reports, the fire broke out with an explosion.

Police said the incident occurred at the residence of a mutual friend of DC South Abdul Sattar Isani and SRB official Masood Jehangir in Block-1 of Clifton. Soon after the incident, the officials were rushed to Ziauddin Hospital in Clifton.

