Karachi’s development is not federal govt responsibility: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that Karachi’s development is not responsibility of the federal government, but it is provincial responsibility.

“Provincial government has invested in Lahore with its own resources and not by the federal government,” Ahsan Iqbal said. “Federal government didn’t spent funds over it,” minister said.

He said the provinces receive resources according to their population under the National Finance Commission (NFC). “The provincial government gets resources in proportion to the population of Karachi,” he said.

“Still federal government completed the Green Line BRT project in Karachi,” minister said.

The government is issuing funds for the K-IV water project that will be completed with 140 billion rupees, he said.

Ahsan Iqbal said that borrowing from the IMF was not our choice, “We had to follow the conditions, which we had opposed”.

Planning minister said that the work for Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway will begin this year and likely to be completed in next two to three years.