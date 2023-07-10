Karachi’s electric bus service resumes today

KARACHI: The electric bus service in Karachi, which remained suspended for nearly two months due to a fault developed in their chargers, will resume today (Monday).

This was stated by Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon while speaking at a press conference yesterday.

“The chargers for electric buses have arrived and buses will once again operate on the roads of Karachi,” said the Sindh transport minister.

Memon said that the provincial government had been constantly taking steps to modernise public transport facilities in the city. “Another fleet of new buses would reach the city today,” he announced.

Speaking on the smartphone app, Memon said that the recently launched PBS app had been working well, enabling the passengers of the Peoples Bus Service to live track the movement of buses.

It is worth mentioning here that the service of electric buses on two routes was stopped almost two months ago after the EV chargers had ‘started malfunctioning’.