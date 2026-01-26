Federal takeover of Karachi ‘not practically possible,’ says Ikhtiar Wali Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Coordinator for Information on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan stated that placing Karachi under federal control is not ‘practically feasible.’

Talking to ARY News, Ikhtiar Wali Khan explained that when situations deteriorate in any province, Governor’s Rule is imposed. However, he does not believe that conditions in Karachi warrant such action at present.

Commenting on political dynamics, Wali remarked, “Shahbaz Sharif is known for his pace; whether he comes to Karachi personally or sends his representatives, time will tell.”

Addressing recent fire incidents, the PM coordinator noted that such events occur globally and added critical factor is how governments respond and accept their responsibilities in the aftermath of such incidents.

He clarified that there is no doubt about the intentions of the Sindh government, but the public has expressed dissatisfaction with its performance in recent Karachi fire. Members of the Pakistan People’s Party have also criticised their own party.

Wali further stated that the prime minister had assured Murad Ali Shah of any support required, asserting that provinces can seek assistance from each other without wasting time.

Regarding the Gul Plaza tragedy, Wali said that representatives from the federal government are expected to visit Karachi.