web analytics
37.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, June 23, 2024
- Advertisement -

Karachi’s ‘feels like’ temperature reaches 44°C

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: As hot and humid weather continues to grip various parts of Sindh, Karachiites have been left sweltering after the city’s “feels like” temperature reached 44 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

According to the MET Office, the city’s temperature was recorded at 37 around 1:30pm. Currently, sea breeze is suspended in the port city.

30pc humidity was recorded in the air.

The Met Office has forecast light rain with thunderstorm in Karachi’s outskirts on this evening and today (Sunday).

Read more: Met Office forecast light rain in Karachi today

The weather department has also predicted rainfall in Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Ghotki districts of Sindh, Sibi and Khuzdar, Barkhan and Zhob in Balochistan, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Multan in Punjab, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan and Swat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan regions.

The weather officials have forecast the onset of the monsoon season this year in Punjab and Kashmir by June 29 or 30. In Sindh the monsoon is expected to begin in the first week of July.

It is to be mentioned here that the weather experts have predicted above-normal rainfall in Sindh this year.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.