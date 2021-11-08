Karachi’s first BRT project all set to roll

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, several administrative and development issues along with law and order situation in the province were discussed.

The prime minister was also briefed on the launch of the Green Line project to provide better transport facilities to Karachiites.

It was learnt that PM Imran Khan is expected to launch the project this month after the second consignment of Green Line buses had reached Karachi last month, bringing the total number of buses to 80.

Read more: FIRST BATCH OF GREEN LINE BUSES REACHES KARACHI PORT

On October 4, the test run of the Green Line BRT began on 23-km route (Surjani Town to Numaish Chowrangi) after the PTI-led federal government inaugurated its trial operation.

The test run would continue for at least one month before the launch of its commercial operation (opening for the public at large) in November.

Green Line BRT project

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 24 km long which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor was also constructed at Numaish intersection.

The construction work on Phase-I of the project was started in 2016.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!