Karachi’s K-IV water project will finish in 2 years, says Wapda chairman

KARACHI: The Water & Power Development Authority (Wapda) chairman Lieutenant General Muzammil Hussain said Monday during his visit to the site of Karachi’s bulk water supply project K-IV that the scheme will have been completed by October 2023, ARY News reported.

The target of the K-IV scheme’s project design has already been accomplished, said the Wapda head and he added that just three- to four months into the contract award, the construction works will commence on the site.

Separately, Lt. Gen. Hussain also paid a visit to the Nai Gaj Dam in Dadu district of Sindh wherein he said the project whose work has resumed now will finish in 2024.

The dam will be the reservoir of about 300,000 acre-ft which will irrigate 28,800 acres of agricultural land in the region.

CM Sindh wants PM Imran Khan to review transfer of provincial officials

Separately today from Sindh policies, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the prime minister should consult over the transfer of provincial officials as per the law, ARY NEWS reported.

He was referring to the recent row between the Centre and the Sindh province over the transfer of top provincial police officials.

“The officers should be transferred as per law that requires consultation between the Centre and the province,” he said while referring to a law passed in 2020.

