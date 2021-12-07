Karachi’s Lal Qila ground to be turned into family park

KARACHI: The district administration has announced to convert Lal Qila Ground situated at Azizabad area into a family park, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Central District Commissioner Muhammad Ali Zaidi on Tuesday visited the park to review the demolition process. He said that a family park will be built on two-acre land within two months.

“Funland for children will be built on one acre land of the park,” he added.

The district authorities had demolished the boundary wall of the Lal Qila ground on Saturday.

In past, political parties used to hold public gatherings at Lal Qila ground.

