Karachi’s minimum temperature remains 08° Celsius, feel-like 06 C

KARACHI: The city experienced a cold night as icy winds blowing in the night while minimum temperature 08° Celsius recorded while feel-like temperature remained 06° Celsius, according to a weather report.

The chilly spell, attributed to icy winds from Quetta, have significantly lowered the feel like temperature in Karachi.

Cold weather likely to become better from today as weather experts predicting another frosty weather spell to begin from January 12 in the city.

The weather remained cold and dry in most districts of Sindh last night with light to medium fog in Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur and adjoining areas in night as well as in the morning.

Most of the areas in Sindh likely to receive gusty strong winds this afternoon, according to the Met Office.

The Meteorological Department earlier said that the temperatures being felt two to four degrees colder than the actual, owing to the northeastern winds blowing at speeds ranging from 5 to 15 kilometers per hour.

Minimum temperature in Sindh, 1 Celsius, was recorded in desert town of Mithi, while 2 Celsius recorded at Mohen jo Daro.

Mithi may experience minus-one temperature tomorrow, according to the weather report.