Karachi’s NA-240 by-polls: ECP issues 77 nomination papers as yet

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials have issued 77 nomination papers as yet ahead of the by-polls in NA-240 Korangi constituency of Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Seventy-seven nomination papers have been received by different candidates for the NA-240 Korangi constituency of Karachi.

The nomination papers were received by the candidates of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and others.

Only one candidate of PPP, Naeem Sheikh, submitted the papers for the NA-240 by-polls as yet.

READ: ECP ISSUES SCHEDULE FOR BY-ELECTION IN KARACHI’S NA-240

The National Assembly (NA) seat fell vacant after the demise of MQM-P’s lawmaker Iqbal Muhammad Ali.

The last date for nomination papers’ submission is May 10, Tuesday, whereas, the scrutiny process will be completed by May 14 by the ECP. The ECP will receive appeals against the acceptance and rejection of the nomination papers by May 17, whereas, a tribunal will give verdicts on the appeals by May 21.

On May 23, the ECP will issue a reviewed list of the candidates, whereas, the withdrawal of the nomination papers will be accepted by May 24. The final list of the candidates will be issued on the same date.

Election symbols will be allotted on May 25 and the voting will be held on June 16.

Comments