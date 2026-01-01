Karachi’s National Stadium to outshine Gaddafi stadium, says Mohsin Naqvi

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated on Thursday that Pakistan wants to host the Women’s World Cup, noting that such an event would be a great honor for the country, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, the PCB Chairman announced plans to upgrade the National Stadium in Karachi to surpass Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

He noted that construction work is set to begin following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11th edition.

Naqvi expressed hope that the improvements would encourage Karachi’s residents to attend matches in large numbers.

Additionally, the Chairman shared that the board is working on the construction of a stadium in Hyderabad.

Highlighting the importance of grassroots cricket, the PCB Chief explained that the ongoing inter-school cricket tournament aims to bring new talent to the forefront.

He emphasized that the tournament is being held nationwide and thanked those supporting the initiative.

Naqvi further mentioned that once the school tournament concludes, the board will organize events featuring the winning teams.

Regarding local infrastructure, Naqvi said, “I am aware of the issues related to cricket grounds in Karachi. Soon, there will be good news regarding grounds across the country, including those in Karachi.”

On the topic of international relations, he reiterated the board’s firm stance regarding India, stating that discussions with their counterparts would be held on equal footing.

Finally, addressing team matters, Naqvi clarified that he has not yet held discussions with the captain regarding the Men’s World Cup, noting that technical cricket matters are currently being handled by the cricketers themselves.