Karachi’s population reaches 18.61 million: PBS

ISLAMABAD: The total population in Karachi has reached over 18.61 million with two days left for completion of 7th Digital Population and Housing Census-2023, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing data shared by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the data shared by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Karachi’s population has reached to over 18.61 million, registering an increase of 16.31 percent or 2.6 million individuals.

The latest figures revealed that Sindh’s population has crossed the 56.2 million so far. Similarly, the population in Hyderabad, Larkana and Sukkur Division has surpassed to over 12.1 million, 8 million, and 6.3 million respectively.

Meanwhile, the population in Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpur Khas Division crossed six million and five million respectively.

Earlier on May 8, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) stated that the census will be completed in Punjab and Sindh divisions by May 15.

As per details, the Chief Census Commissioner headed the meeting regarding the digital census attended by Commissioner Lahore division and other officials.

The PBS spokesperson said that the population of Pakistan has reached 243 million according to the data collected till now.

According to the bureau’s spokesperson, 110 million people have been counted in the Punjab and 50 million were counted in Sindh.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal directed provincial governments to complete the field verification/coverage of the 7th Population and Housing Census by May 15 in areas where population growth is not in line with normal Demographic trends and close the field operation in all areas exhibiting natural trends.