Karachi’s Safari Park to get zipline soon

Karachi Mayor, Barrister Murtaza Wahab has announced that KMC is bringing zipline adventure to the newly renovated Safari Park.

In a post on X, the mayor wrote: “Zipline adventure now in Karachi at Safari Park where weight resistance tests are underway & will soon be opened up for the public.”

Earlier this year in August, Mayor Karachi inaugurated the newly-developed dinosaur park in Safari Park. The mayor has mentioned that the zip line project will soon be made operational in the park.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had announced last year to launch zipline at Karachi’s Bagh Ibne Qasim situated near the city’s Clifton coastline.

This was announced by then City Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who is now serving as mayor Karachi. The zipline is yet to be installed at Bagh Ibne Qasim.

