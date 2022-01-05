Karachi’s Surjani Town receives maximum rainfall in Sindh

KARACHI: Surjani Town received maximum rainfall in Sindh during the ongoing wet spell, citing the MET Office, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has released figures of the ongoing rainfall.

Surjani Town in Karachi received 37mm rain, while Gulshan Hadeed 32mm, Quaidabad and Landhi 28mm, North Nazimabad 23mm, Faisal Base and North Karachi 22mm, Saadi Town 22.1mm, University Road 22.4mm, Old Airport 20.7mm, Gulshan-e-Maymar 20.1mm, Jinnah Terminal 20.4mm, PAF Base Masroor 20mm, Keamari 16.5mm and Orangi received minimum rainfall in Karachi measured 14.8mm.

In other areas of Sindh, Padidan received 25mm rainfall, Dadu 22mm, Sukkur 16mm, Jacobabad and Rohri 15mm each, Hyderabad (City 15, Airport 13mm), Nawabshah 14mm, Thatta and Khairpur 13mm each, Tando Jam and Sakrand 11mm each, Larkana 10mm, Mohenjo Daro 08mm, Mirpur Khas, Chhore 07mm each, Mithi and Shaheed Benazirabad 01mm each.

Intermittent rain in different parts of Karachi dropped the mercury in city. Showers were reported in different parts of the port city including Shadman Town, North Nazimabad, Buffer Zone, Surajani Town Sohrab Goth, Gulistan-e-Jauhar Purana Golimar, Shahra-e-Faisal and other areas.

Karachi administrator Murtaza Wahab visited various areas of the metropolis, late at night to review the rain-related relief operation. He said despite heavy rain city’s Rashid Minhas Road is clear and added that at some places accumulated water was witnessed and the staff is draining it out.

The administrator said areas including Nagan Chowrangi, North Nazimabad are clear, while Qalandaria storm drain is being cleared by the KMC staff.

According to the MET office, the current spell of rain (light to moderate) will continue till January 07.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!