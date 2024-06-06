web analytics
Karachi’s youth being subjected to targeted killings: Hafiz Naeem

KARACHI: Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has said that the youth in Karachi being subjected to targeted killings, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Jamaat Islami’s Ameer has said that the law and order situation has not been satisfactory in country. “Unfortunately, the ruling class disowns Karachi, and the city is not being given its due rights”.

Hafiz Naeem said that the national economy depends mostly on Karachi. “Around 54 percent exports of Pakistan belong to Karachi,” he said.

“The city pays 42% of total income tax and generates 67% of revenues,” JI chief said.

He said that drug dens being run in Karachi. He alleged that the People’s Party, MQM and the PML-N are responsible for the prevailing situation in the city.

He alleged that the MQM joins every government, it has destroyed the young generation.

“By imposing such people if someone thinks that the conditions would improve, how could it be possible,” he questioned.

