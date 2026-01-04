Karak: Five of a family, including guest, shot dead in armed clash

KARAK: In a deadly scuffle, at least five members of a family were shot dead on the outskirts of Karak, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the police, the rival group showed no mercy, even killing a guest who had arrived from Peshawar during the fatal confrontation.

The deceased have been identified as Sohail, Wahidullah, Kashif, and Gohar, while the identity of the fifth victim has yet to be established.

Police have shifted the bodies to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Karak, for post-mortem examinations.

Following the killings, a heavy police contingent surrounded the area to maintain order and search for the perpetrators.

The police added that the exact cause of the feud has not yet been determined, and an investigation is underway.

Earlier, three on-duty traffic policemen were martyred in a shooting by unidentified motorcycle-riding militants in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,

The attack took place near Bannu-Dera Road, close to Sarai Naurang in Lakki Marwat.

According to DPO Lakki Marwat, Nazir Khan, the officers were performing traffic duties near Pardal Begokhel when the militants opened fire, resulting in the immediate deaths of all three personnel.

The deceased officers have been identified as Traffic Police In-Charge Jalala Khan, Constable Azizullah, and Constable Abdullah.

They were transferred to Naurang Hospital, and following the incident, a large contingent of police launched a search operation in the area.

Last month, six terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces following an attack in the Takhti Khail area, within the jurisdiction of the Saraye Norang Police Station in Lakki Marwat.

According to Ishaq Khan, Medical Superintendent (MS) of Bannu Hospital, one individual was killed in the attack, while 19 others sustained injuries.

The injured include three police personnel, five children, and one woman, the police stated.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sajjad Khan confirmed that six terrorists were killed during the successful retaliatory action.

He further noted that the operation is ongoing, with both Bannu and Lakki Marwat police forces participating in the clearance efforts.