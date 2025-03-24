Karak grand jirga vows to work for peace

KARAK: A grand jirga convened to discuss the law and order situation in Karak district, vowing to work towards peace and stability in the region.

The jirga was attended by General Officer Commanding (GOC) 9 Div Kohat Major General Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Provincial Minister Muhammad Sajjad Barakwal, PTI Regional President Shahid Khattak, Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Mutasim Billah, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abbas Majeed Marwat, divisional administration officials, religious scholars, and a large number of local community elders.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner Kohat Division, the peace jirga, held at the District Council Hall in Karak, aimed to stabilize the law and order situation and transform the district into a symbol of sustainable peace.

The participants, showing complete consensus and unity, reaffirmed their commitment to provide all necessary support for the establishment of peace in the district and the creation of a prosperous, peaceful society.

During the jirga, clerics and local elders emphasized their role in fostering unity and pledged to lay the foundation for lasting peace through promoting regional harmony and brotherhood

