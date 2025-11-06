Most-wanted terrorist commander Hakeem Nisar killed in Karak operation

KARAK: Security forces achieved a major success on Thursday as Hakeem Nisar, a most-wanted commander of the militant outfit Fitna Al-Khawarij, was killed during a joint targeted operation in the Ambiri Kalla area of District Karak.

According to official sources, the operation was carried out jointly by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, District Police, and intelligence agencies.

An intense exchange of fire lasted for more than four hours, resulting in the elimination of the notorious militant commander.

Four police personnel sustained minor injuries in the exchange of fire.

Police officials confirmed that Hakeem Nisar had been involved in multiple inter-provincial terrorist activities and was on the most-wanted list for his role in attacks targeting civilians and security forces. A cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the site.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed lauded the CTD, Karak Police, and other law enforcement agencies for the successful operation.

He praised the officers’ courage and commitment, saying their bravery had once again foiled the nefarious designs of terrorists.

“The valiant personnel of CTD, Karak Police, and other law enforcement agencies who risked their lives for the safety of the nation are our true heroes,” the IGP stated.

“KP Police continue to stand as a solid wall against terrorism, safeguarding the lives and property of the people and upholding peace across the province.”