Tuesday, April 15, 2025
At least 10 killed, several injured in truck-coach collision in Karak

KARAK: At least ten people were killed and eight others sustained injuries in a truck-coach collision in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing rescue sources.

As per details, the tragic road accident occurred near Meetha Khel on the Indus Highway where a passenger coach collided with a truck, resulting in the deaths of ten people and injuries to eight others.

According to rescue officials, the ill-fated coach was en route from Dera Ismail Khan to Peshawar when it met with the accident.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Earlier to this, at least one person died, and 25 others sustained injuries after a passenger van carrying devotees to the Shah Noorani Shrine met with an accident near Hub.

The unfortunate event occurred when the bus, en route to the shrine, faced a mishap close to Weirab Naddi.

The rescue officials rushed to the accident site to swiftly transport the injured to nearby hospitals for immediate medical attention.

