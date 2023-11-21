Karakoram International University closed for indefinite period

GILGIT: The Karakoram International University has been closed for an indefinite period, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the deputy registrar issued a notification regarding the closure of Karakoram University.

The spokesperson stated that the university will resume for faculty and staff on November 27 whereas orders have been issued to vacate the university hostels and the KIU senate elections have also been postponed for an indefinite period.

It is important to mention here that the students of Karakoram International University held a sit-in for two days against the increase in fees.

On September 25, the University of Karachi (UoK) Professors’ Association continued their protest due to which more than 46,000 students are facing academic loss.

Read more: University of Karachi professors’ continue to boycott classes

According to details, the Karachi University Professors’ Association announced to persist a complete boycott of classes until their demands are not met.

The protest by the Karachi University Professors’ Association resulted in an academic loss for over 46,000 students.

The professors were demanding to pay their remaining dues of evening class professors be paid and morning class instructors receive additional relief. According to the Karachi University Professors’ Association, the Sindh government has not increased their salaries.