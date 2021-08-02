Karakorum Highway reopened for all kinds of traffic

GILGIT: The Karakorum Highway was reopened for all kinds of traffic on Monday, days after it was blocked due to floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains.

The district administration in Diamer said the highway at the Tatta Pani point has been cleared and opened for heavy traffic.

The highway which was blocked on as many as 26 points due to floods and landslides was reopened for small vehicles the other day. The administration said all kinds of traffic has been allowed to use the road.

It is pertinent to mention here that landslides and flash floods caused by continuous heavy rain in Gilgit-Baltistan had led to blockage of Karakoram Highway on 26 spots, making it difficult for the tourists to visit or leave the region.

The videos emerging from the area showed tourists stranded in their vehicles on Karakoram Highway, waiting for the blockages to be removed from the route and clear the road linking the region with Rawalpindi.