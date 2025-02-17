Karan Johar says SS Rajamouli films succeed despite lacking ‘logic’

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has said that director SS Rajamouli’s film have enjoyed immense success despite lacking ‘logic.’

During a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, the Indian filmmaker reflected on the art of movie-making and the importance of conviction in the success of films.

Karan Johar cited the example of SS Rajamouli’s style of filmmaking, saying that the films lack ‘logic,’ however, they succeed at the box office due to their conviction.

“Conviction is very important. If you look at anything, especially if you analyse the journey of the best filmmakers, you’ll see that the biggest hits are built on conviction,” the Bollywood filmmaker added.

According to Johar, logic does not matter in a film as long as the director can convince the audience that what he is showing is possible in the specific scene.

“Take any film by SS Rajamouli sir, for example. Where do you see logic? You only see conviction. And when conviction comes to the forefront, even the audience believes in it,” he said.

Karan Johar went on to mention the success of ‘Animal’, ‘RRR’ and ‘Gadar 2,’ saying that all these movies performed well at the box office despite lacking any logic.

“Look at the biggest films — whether it’s ‘Animal’, ‘RRR’, or ‘Gadar’ — these films are made with conviction. If you can defeat a thousand people with a single hand pump, that’s conviction, right? Anil Sharma believes that Sunny Deol can do this. That is pure conviction,” the Bollywood filmmaker added.

Johar maintained that films can prove to be blockbusters if directors have faith in what they are showing to the audience.