Karan Johar trolled for his ‘nepotistic decision’!

Bollywood’s A-lister Karan Johar on Thursday announced his new film ‘Bedhadak’, starring Shanaya Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Lakshya Lalwani in the leads, inviting trolls towards him for launching yet another lot of star kids.

The film will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan, who previously directed Janhvi Kapoor’s debut ‘Dhadak’, also under the banner of Karan Johar’s ‘Dharma productions’. While, ‘Bedhadak’ will mark the on-screen debut of another face of the Kapoor family, Shanaya Kapoor, her co-stars Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada have earlier been a part of a few acting projects.

For those unversed, the female lead of ‘Bedhadak’, Shanaya is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, and the cousin of celebrities Arjun, Sonam, and Janhvi Kapoor.

The debut film however will not be the first Bollywood outing for the star kid, she has previously worked as an assistant director for ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’.