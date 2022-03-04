Karan Johar trolled for his ‘nepotistic decision’!

Bollywood’s leading filmmaker Karan Johar came under the radar of trolls after he made his next production announcement on Thursday, with yet another star kid’s debut.
Bollywood’s A-lister Karan Johar on Thursday announced his new film ‘Bedhadak’, starring Shanaya Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Lakshya Lalwani in the leads, inviting trolls towards him for launching yet another lot of star kids.
View this post on Instagram
The film will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan, who previously directed Janhvi Kapoor’s debut ‘Dhadak’, also under the banner of Karan Johar’s ‘Dharma productions’. While, ‘Bedhadak’ will mark the on-screen debut of another face of the Kapoor family, Shanaya Kapoor, her co-stars Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada have earlier been a part of a few acting projects.
View this post on Instagram
For those unversed, the female lead of ‘Bedhadak’, Shanaya is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, and the cousin of celebrities Arjun, Sonam, and Janhvi Kapoor.
The debut film however will not be the first Bollywood outing for the star kid, she has previously worked as an assistant director for ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’.
This ‘tradition’ of Karan Johar launching star kids is however isn’t going too well to Netizens who took the opportunity to criticize the filmmaker for the same. While a few are awaiting Kangana Ranaut’s response to this, a number of micro-bloggers aim to make the Bollywood movie flop.
Here are the few reactions from Twitterati:
#KaranJohar Bollywood will be finished very soon Courtesy of people who can’t think beyond Nepotism Substandard Content. It’s something that you just can’t change with certain people even after such massive losses.Bollywood will ultimately collapse as better options are available
— Bhaskar Agnihotri (@BHASKARAGNIHOT) March 3, 2022
We’ll make his film flop very badly so that next time he has no option for bringing only talented actors and actresses #KaranJohar
— KR (@KRBR0O0) March 3, 2022
#KaranJohar‘s cliched formula to lauch star kids and attract dumb audiences#Dhadak#Bedhadak#DimaagPatak
— Let’s write (@SuperwritingWiz) March 3, 2022
#KaranJohar launches another dumb bimbo in Bollywood #ShanayaKapoor who has joined the likes of #JahnviKapoor, #AnanyaPanday
Bollywood’s standards of great acting comes from superlatively mediocre Alia Bhatt, so, nothing expected from Bollywood now. Let’s watch world cinema!
— Let’s write (@SuperwritingWiz) March 3, 2022
I see #Bedhadak paid tweets.
— Anushka (@Anushkaa_tanwar) March 3, 2022
So #KaranJohar continues with his tradition of launching star kids i.e #ShanayaKapoor.in #Bedhadak What will #KanganaRanaut say about this alleged “nepotistic decision” as she will see it?
— Anil Merani (@TheBajaoMan) March 3, 2022
The lack of charm,interest,talent, and expressions in this photo has me wheezing😂#bedhadak pic.twitter.com/DCi0HFRsX6
— Tea 🌙 (@Itsmetee7) March 3, 2022
People have moved on towards sensible OTT content, there are no followers now for such pom pom shallow scripts followed up by useless acting skills.
Noone is interested in watching a ramp show of star kids.#bedhadak
— Federal 🚨 (@Final_Opinion) March 3, 2022