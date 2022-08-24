Karan Johar will never invite these TWO celebs on KWK

Bollywood filmmaker and talk show host Karan Johar listed the name of two celebrities whom he will never invite on ‘Koffee With Karan’.

While the viewers have always been curious albeit excited about the appearance of their favourite celebrities on the Koffee Kouch, the host of the controversial chat show informed the fans of two celebrities that they will never be able to watch on ‘Koffee With Karan’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Though the Kouch has witnessed big of the big names of Bollywood and even upcoming starlets through the seven seasons, the long list of guests – who are yet to grace the show – is headlined by the iconic diva, Rekha, and seems like the host has no plans to invite her either.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

In a recent conversation with an Indian entertainment agency, Johar was quizzed about a celeb whom he failed to get on the show despite trying, he replied, “I did bring it up once with Rekha ma’am, even as recently as a couple of seasons ago.”

He added, “I was very keen to have her appear on the show, but she wasn’t convinced. But after that, I felt she has such an exotic, beautiful mystery about her… it has to be protected always. So I didn’t push it after that.”

For his second name, Johar mentioned filmmaker and cousin, Aditya Chopra as the one he can never get on the show. He stated that he is not courageous enough to even ask him for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan Johar hosted ‘Koffee With Karan’ began the seventh season of the show last month with the ‘Gully Boy’ pair as guests. New episodes of chat show stream every Thursday on Disney + Hotstar.

Comments