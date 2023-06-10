Never fails: Indian TV has a version of DC’s Joker too!

Indian TV serials are a genre of their own, which never fails to amaze and truly so it has even done a version of Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning Joker.

Yet another hilarious scene from the archives of Indian serials has made its way to the internet after a meme page posted it earlier this week. The viral video sees a side-by-side comparison of Karanvir Bohra’s Joker-kinda character and the OG, Academy Award-winning actor Heath Ledger from ‘Batman: The Dark Knight’.

In the clip, Karanvir Bohra who played the main role of Viraj Dobriyal in the 2011 drama serial ‘Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati Bhava?’, is seen harassing his wife, Jhanvi (Sriti Jha) who stood by the wall, petrified of him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sigmamemer (@sigma._exe)

Reacting to the viral video, an Instagrammer made fun of the actor and wrote “Heat leather,” while another joked, “Viraj dobriyal did it way before joker.”

One of the sarcastic comments read, “Viraj Dobriyal>>>>>>> whole of the DC villains in one frame.”

“Even red flag is scared of him,” the fourth noted, while the fifth opined, “Pan masala khane ka bad wala joker (Joker after eating pan masala).”

