Karate Kid: Legends Review – A Nostalgic Knockout with Fresh Flair

Buckle up, movie buffs, because Karate Kid: Legends is a cinematic roundhouse kick that lands with heart and hustle! Picture this: Li Fong (Ben Wang, a Disney dynamo) steps into the gritty streets of Manhattan, a Beijing transplant with kung fu chops and a chip on his shoulder. He’s barely unpacked when he’s roped into coaching Victor (Joshua Jackson, trading Dawson’s Creek charm for pizzaiolo grit), a West Side pizza slinger desperate to win a boxing prize to fend off a shady loan shark (Tim Rozon). But when a dirty knockout steals Victor’s shot, it triggers Fong’s memories of his kung-fu hero brother’s tragic end, freezing him in a moment that strains his budding romance with Victor’s daughter, Mia (Sadie Stanley), and his bond with his protective mom (Ming-Na Wen, serving helicopter-parent realness).

Fong’s got more on his plate than acing the SATs and navigating high school hallways. He’s tasked with reviving a beloved franchise dormant for 15 years, and director Jonathan Entwistle could’ve easily stumbled. Yet, Rob Lieber’s script weaves a timeless underdog tale that hits harder in an era where kids feel adrift. Sure, OG *Karate Kid* fans will spot the familiar jabs, but the real magic happens watching newbies or *Cobra Kai* devotees soak it in—my Atlanta screening, bursting with kids, proved it. (Shoutout to the city’s streets stealing scenes!)

The film sets the stage with a nostalgic nod, flashing back to Daniel-san and Mr. Miyagi in Karate Kid Part II, linking Miyagi’s karate to Chinese kung fu—“two branches, one tree.” Enter Fong’s uncle, Mr. Han (Jackie Chan, still a stuntwork sorcerer), who defies Mom’s no-fighting rule to push Fong toward a high-stakes New York martial arts tournament. To seal the deal, Han jets to L.A. to recruit Master Daniel (Ralph Macchio, forever young) to prep Fong for the big show.

This 94-minute joyride delivers relentless action for the young guns and nostalgia for grown-ups, with laughs that land across generations—like Fong earning the nickname “Stuffed Crust” after a hilarious pizzeria blunder. Gen-Xers might need a moment when they see Jackson as a weathered dad or Wen as a fierce mom (fingers crossed for her fight scene in the sequel!). Wyatt Oleff’s Alan, Fong’s tutor-turned-sidekick, steals scenes, especially with a gut-busting line about Fong’s black eye. For *Cobra Kai* fans, the series callback is pure gold.

The real surprise? Chan and Macchio’s electric chemistry, dodging a potential mentor overload. Chan’s comedic martial arts shine, especially in a wild apartment break-in that feels straight out of Rush Hour. Flaws? Sure—antagonist Conor (Aramis Knight) is a bit flat, fight scenes lean heavily on Mortal Kombat vibes, and there’s a cringey product placement moment (sorry, Wyatt). But Karate Kid: Legends still sweeps the leg with its warm, breezy vibe, perfect for family movie nights. It’s a love letter to the Karate Kid legacy and a spark for martial arts dreams. Wax on, watch on—you’ll be hooked!