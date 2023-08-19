Jab Poo met Shanaya: Kareena Kapoor & ‘bhabhi’ Alia Bhatt strike a pose together

The Kapoor daughter and daughter-in-law, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan broke the internet when they came to pose together.

With Alia Bhatt, netizens also badly want the Bollywood filmmakers to cast the two Kapoor divas together in a film already, when the two came together for some stunning clicks, probably from the sets of an upcoming ad campaign.

The ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ star dropped the ethereal photos with her sister-in-law, elder cousin of her husband Ranbir Kapoor, and her childhood girl crush on social media, with both the Bollywood divas flaunting identical ethnic looks.

In the caption, she wrote, “Can it get any better… 😉” before adding, “P.S. Can someone please cast us in a film together…although we may spend most of our time on set reflecting.”

Thousands of social users including B-Town fellows and their fans liked the post and affirmed Bhatt’s request, asking filmmakers particularly Karan Johar to cast the two together. From ‘Poo Square’ to ‘Jab Poo met Shanaya’ and ‘Poo and Shanaya in a multiverse’, netizens even suggested a bunch of titles for the film if it ever happens.

It is pertinent to mention here that Alia and Kareena have previously shared the screen in the 2016 crime drama ‘Udta Punjab’, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.

