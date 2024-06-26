Sharmila Tagore dubs daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Crew’ ‘absurd’

Indian cinema veteran and mother-in-law of Kareena Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore is unimpressed by her critical and commercially acclaimed film ‘Crew’.

In her recent interview with a YouTube channel, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who happens to be the real-life mother-in-law of A-list actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, spoke about the representation of women on screen in recent times, when she brought up the example of the latter’s latest release, ‘Crew’.

Tagore said, “It is absurd, of course, beyond belief but there are three women pulling off this adventure.”

“One is landing a plane, one is breaking a safe… doing all kinds of things together and the camaraderie between the three is excellent because they say a woman is a woman’s worst enemy, not so here,” she explained.

Notably, set in the backdrop of the aviation industry, ‘Crew’ revolved around three independent women, who work as air hostesses, and struggled to make ends meet, as their salaries for several months were not paid by the company.

Rajesh A. Krishnan’s heist-comedy, starring Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu in the lead roles, along with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, opened to positive reviews from critics, upon its release in March this year.

The women-centric title was also a commercial success and emerged as the seventh-highest-grossing Indian film and third-highest-growing Hindi film of the year.

