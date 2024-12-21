Kareena Kapoor Khan slapped by Bobby Deol’s wife

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan was once allegedly slapped by Bobby Deol’s wife Tanya when the two actors worked together on ‘Ajnabee’.

While the long-standing Bollywood catfight of both the female leads of ‘Ajnabee’, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu, is no secret, what many might know is that their feud even got Bobby Deol’s wife Tanya involved, with the latter even slapping the ‘Jab We Met’ star.

It all started when Tanya decided to help Bollywood debutante Basu with her costumes for the film as Kapoor stopped her designer Vikram Phadnis from doing so.

Reportedly, it did not go down well with Kapoor’s mother Babita, leading to her argument with Tanya.

Later Kapoor and Tanya had a heated argument over how the latter spoke to the former’s mother and it resulted in her allegedly slapping ‘The Buckingham Murders’ actor.

Speaking about the incident during a later interview, Kapoor said, “Actually, there was a problem with his (Deol) wife, Tanya. She didn’t behave properly with my mother. And I didn’t like that.”

“I don’t deny a problem with Bobby’s wife. But I’m sure my problems with Bobby can be sorted out. There’s no negativity from my end,” she added.

Notably, Bollywood filmmakers Abbas-Mustan’s action thriller ‘Ajnabee’, co-starring Kapoor and Deol with Basu and Akshay Kumar, opened to mixed reviews from critics in 2001, with praise directed towards the performance of the latter pair.

The film emerged as a moderate success on the Box Office.