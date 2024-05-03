Kareena Kapoor opts out of Toxic movie

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan parted ways with the team of Toxic movie opposite South Indian cinema star Yash.

Sources privy to the matter said that the 3 Idiots actor decided to opt out of the project due to date issues, Pinkvilla reported.

“Kareena Kapoor’s dates do not align with the dates of Yash for Toxic. After making efforts to set the calendar right, the makers have amicably parted ways,” as per the sources.

Meanwhile, sources said that the makers of Toxic have already begun talks with other actors to play the part the actor had quit.

“Toxic has a strong sibling emotion and the part of the sister is very crucial to the narrative, warranting the presence of a top star. The makers are looking to cast actresses with Pan India presence for the part,” the source said.

Kiara Advani has been roped in as the female lead in Toxic opposite Yash.

The shooting for film is currently underway which is set to hit the theaters on April 10, 2025.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in ‘Crew’ along with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

As per the official synopsis, ‘Crew’ follows three hard-working women ‘as their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and end up caught in a web of lies’.

Apart from the trio, the comedy-drama stars actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh, along with a special appearance of Kapil Sharma.

It is pertinent to mention here that Yash’s ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ was released theatrically on April 14, 2022.

The film completed 50 glorious days at Box Office with a total worldwide collection of INR1,250 crores, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

‘K.G.F’ series follows the tale of Rocky – an underdog turned kingpin of gold mines, the ‘Kolar Gold Fields’.