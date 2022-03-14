Kareena Kapoor was replaced in ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’! Here’s why

Bollywood A-lister Kareena Kapoor Khan was supposed to make her big-screen debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ but was replaced by director Rakesh Roshan on the second day of shoot.

The year 2000 was definitely a big one for Bollywood, with a number of fresh faces being introduced in the industry. Star kids like Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and Hrithik Roshan were launched by big banners in the same year.

What many might not know is that 2000s hit pair Kareena and Hrithik were to make their debut together in home production ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ but the former was dropped out of the movie on the second day of the shoot by movie’s director Rakesh Roshan, and later was launched alongside Abhishek Bachchan in ‘Refugee’.

Roshan once revealed to have even shot a few scenes with Kapoor for KNPH before she was dropped out. When Ameesha Patel, who was the female lead in the film, was roped in, there were rumors of Kapoor walking out of the project for not getting ‘full story narration’ by the director.

Later, it was clarified by Rakesh that it was his decision to replace the lead heroine of the movie and not the other way round, and the extreme step was considered due to major interference by her mom Babita Kapoor.

Recalling the experience a couple of years ago, the filmmaker revealed that they were supposed to start with a song and a set was built at Filmistan Studio for the same. However, was asked by Babita to start with the dialogue bit first.

“Kareena’s mother Babita, who I have a lot of respect for, said, ‘Don’t begin with a song, she’s not ready. Start with dialogues.’ I said, ‘No Babita, I think a song is better because she’ll be very familiar to the whole unit. It’ll be much easier,” he said.

“Babita was a little adamant about it. So I said, ‘This way I cannot work because tomorrow you might say, don’t do this, don’t do that. I think it’s better we part ways because we are good friends.’ So we parted ways.”

It is pertinent to mention, Hrithik-Ameesha led romantic drama ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ turned out to be a huge blockbuster of the year, while Kareena-Abhishek debut movie ‘Refugee’, which was released later the same year, made a record-breaking opening but failed to make a mark at the box office. The pair later went on to star in a number of projects together including ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’, ‘Yaadein’, ‘Mujhse Dosti Karogi’ among others.

Comments