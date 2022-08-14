Kareena Kapoor requests ‘please don’t boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’

After the film’s male lead Aamir Khan, his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan has now requested the audiences not to boycott their film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actor who ahead of the film’s release addressed the cancel culture saying “if you don’t like our films, don’t watch our films” and opined that ‘a good movie can surpass everything’, was recently questioned about audiences’ reaction to her comment, many of whom believed that she had been ‘disrespectful’ towards viewers who go out to watch her work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

When questioned during a promotional outing, if she is ‘unbothered’ by reviews from audiences, and is being ‘disrespectful’ towards them – as came across by her comment – the A-list actor replied, “I think it’s only a section of people that are trolling. But genuinely, I think that the love the film is getting is very different. These are just a section of people who are probably on your social media, which is probably like 1%.”

Furthermore, Khan pleaded the people not to boycott ‘such a beautiful film’.

She stated, “I want people to see me and Aamir [Khan] on screen. It’s been three years, we’ve waited so long. So, please don’t boycott this film (Laal Singh Chaddha), because it’s actually like boycotting good cinema. And people have worked so hard on it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

It is pertinent to mention that earlier actor Aamir Khan who portrays the titular character in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ opened up on the ‘boycott campaigns’ against the film. “Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film,” he urged.

A story of a simple man and how his life turns around because of a miracle, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles, whereas, TV actor Mona Singh and South-Indian superstar Naga Chaitanya play pivotal characters.

Advait Chandan directorial had a disappointing debut in cinemas earlier this week.

Comments