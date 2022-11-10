The Crew: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon join hands for Ekta Kapoor’s next

Ace filmmaker of Bollywood, Ekta Kapoor has brought together the best of three generations – Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon – for ‘The Crew’.

After ‘Veere Di Wedding’, film producers Ekta and Rhea Kapoor have once again joined hands for a movie with an all-women star cast. The two officially announced their next project ‘The Crew’ with the ‘dream cast’ comprising of three powerhouse performers and the best of their respective generations.

The leading Bollywood divas, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu are coming together for the first time ever to headline ‘The Crew’ – the story of three women working in the airline industry. The grand announcement was made by featuring all of them together on the latest magazine cover.

Rhea shared the BTS clip of the cover shoot on her Insta handle to break the news. She noted that ‘after three years of dreaming, writing, planning’ the project is finally on the table with co-producer Ekta Kapoor.

Kapoor also confirmed that the script is co-written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri, while, Rajesh Krishnan of ‘Lootcase’ fame has been roped in to helm the direction of ‘The Crew’.

Though the further details are kept under wraps for now, the title is said to go on floors in February 2023, and hence it can be presumed that the makers are aiming for a late 2023 or an early 2024 release.

