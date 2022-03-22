Karen’s Diner: A restaurant advertising terrible customer service

A restaurant named Karen’s diner, which is advertising its terrible customer service is set to be opened in Greater Manchester UK.

The inspiration for Karen’s diner came from the stereotype white woman named “Karen”, Karen was a self-entitled middle-aged white woman who, in a viral video, kept demanding to talk to the manager.

The restaurant urges its customers to ‘complain until the cows come home’ claiming the staff ‘literally don’t care.’

Keeping the intentionally terrible customer service aside, the customer will be able to enjoy a variety of dishes including, burgers, wings and milkshakes. The restaurant would also feature vegan and vegetarian alternatives.

The diner would also serve themed burgers with interesting names such as the ‘ I Want to See the Manager Karen’ and the ‘Karen’s Got Real Beef’.

The Karen Diner’s website reads “Karen’s is an interactive diner and an absurdly fun experience. At Karens, you will be greeted and waited upon by rude waiters who in return are expecting you to give it full Karen.”

Also Read: ‘Bright Karen’ video released by my ex-husband on social media

It adds that “A place where you can complain until the cows come home because we literally don’t care.”

The restaurant says that the customers can expect good food, good fun and a dining experience like they have never had before. “Let us know if it’s your birthday, if your name is Karen and, for the love of Karen, don’t ask to speak to the manager,” they added.

Comments