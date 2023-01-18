Karishma Kapoor shares pictures of grand Kapoor fam-jam

Bollywood actor Karishma Kapoor shared the Kapoor family reunion pictures and it went viral on the social media application Instagram.

Karishma Kapoor shared the family picture on Instagram. The caption read, “Fam Jam always the best #familylove”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

We can see Kareena Kapoor Khan with her husband Saif Ali Khan and Ranbir Kapoor posing for pictures with his wife Alia Bhatt.

Moreover, prolific actor Neetu Kapoor with Reema Jain, Kunal Kapoor, and others posed for the pictures. Armaan Jain was with his wife Anissa Malhotra. Shweta Bachchan Nanda posed for the pictures with her children Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

Karishma Kapoor was one of the most successful actresses of Bollywood in the 90s, but after tying the knot Sunjay Kapur she gradually stepped aside from the screen job.

Her sister Kareena Kapoor took over the space left by Karishma. However, she made an emphatic return with ‘Mentalhood’ and ‘Brown’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

The project, in which she shared the screen with Surya Sharma and Soni Razdan, was selected for the Berlinale Series Market Selects of the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival.

