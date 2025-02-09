Not Madhuri Dixit! This actress was the original choice for “Hum Aapke Hai Koun”

Hum Aapke Hain Koun, the iconic film starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, remains a fan favourite decades after its release. However, not many know that Madhuri Dixit was not the first choice for the role of Nisha it was Karisma Kapoor.

Director Sooraj R. Barjatya recently revealed that Karisma Kapoor was initially considered for the part.

Barjatya shared this revelation while reminiscing about the film on Indian Idol. He recalled being highly impressed by Karisma Kapoor’s performance in Prem Qaidi and immediately thinking of her for the role of Nisha.

On his way home, he discussed the idea with his father, Rajkumar Barjatya, stating, “She has immense potential. We are still in the writing stage of Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and we need to finalize the casting for Nisha.”

However, Rajkumar Barjatya was hesitant. He felt Karisma Kapoor was too young to convincingly portray a character who had to take on a mature responsibility, including accepting Mohnish Bahl’s children on-screen. He advised taking an actress who could carry the emotional weight of the role.

Eventually, the role went to Madhuri Dixit, and her portrayal of Nisha became one of the most celebrated performances of her career. Years later, Karisma Kapoor admitted that she would have loved to play Nisha if she had been at the right age at the time.

Despite missing out on this opportunity, Karisma Kapoor went on to build a remarkable career in Bollywood.

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s on-screen chemistry in Hum Aapke Hain Koun remains unforgettable, but this behind-the-scenes casting story adds another fascinating layer to the film’s legacy.