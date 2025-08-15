Karol G to headline NFL halftime show 2025

Grammy-winning Colombian singer Karol G will headline the halftime show during YouTube’s first exclusive NFL broadcast next month.

As reported by foreign media, six-time Latin Grammy-winner Karol G, 34, is on board to lead the halftime show during YouTube’s first exclusive NFL broadcast, which will stream live from Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, on September 5.

“This year has been truly rewarding, and the timing of this opportunity — to be part of such an important moment like YouTube’s first-ever NFL live broadcast — is perfect,” the singer shared in an exclusive written statement.

“With my latest album, Tropicoqueta, I set out to represent the many facets of my Latin culture, something I’m incredibly passionate about in everything I do,” she added. “I’m excited to bring that same energy and pride to this global stage and honoured to continue elevating Latin culture on such a monumental platform.”