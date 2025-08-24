WATCH: Killer Kross, Scarlett shock fans with explosive post-WWE return

Former WWE star Killer Kross (Karrion Kross) and Scarlett have made a dramatic return to the wrestling scene in a viral video, and their first stop after leaving WWE was GCW.

A viral video from GCW Homecoming: Night One captured the shocking moment the duo made their surprise appearance during Matt Cardona’s chaotic match.

Cardona tried to gain an advantage with help from druids, but the plan backfired when two of the hooded figures turned out to be far from ordinary.

Scarlett revealed herself after landing a low blow on Cardona, standing alongside a smiling Killer Kross (Karrion Kross).

Moments later, Kross drove Cardona through a door, allowing Shotzi Blackheart to finish the bout with a top-rope senton.

Killer Kross & Scarlett just pulled up to GCW!



The dramatic scene quickly became a viral video among wrestling fans online.

This marks the first major move for Killer Kross (Karrion Kross) and Scarlett since officially leaving WWE on August 10th, when their contracts expired.

While Kross has previously appeared in GCW at Bloodsport events, this bold return, packed with theatrics and aggression, signals a new chapter for both.

Clips from the match continue to trend as a viral video on social media platforms, with fans praising the surprise return.

GCW fans were already treated to the return of Nick Gage earlier in the night, who attacked Cardona in his trademark violent fashion.

Adding Killer Kross and Scarlett to the mix reinforces GCW’s hardcore image and proves the promotion remains a hotspot for shocking moments.

Their segment has now become one of GCW’s most talked-about highlights, thanks to the viral video making waves online.

With this comeback, Killer Kross and Scarlett have made it clear they are ready to reclaim their place in the wrestling world, and GCW might just be the perfect stage for their next chapter.