Karsaz accident: New CCTV footage comes to light

KARACHI: New Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of the Karsaz accident that claimed the lives of a father and a daughter, emerged on Friday, ARY News reported.

A father and daughter were killed after being rammed by a speeding SUV at Karsaz, earlier this week at Karsaz Road in Karachi.

In the footage, obtained by ARY News, the SUV was seen speeding in a service lane. The CCTV footage showed the SUV hitting a white color vehicle and a motorbike before crashing into the motorcycle, which led to the killing of 26-year-old Amna Arif and her 60-year-old father, Imran Arif.

According to police, in an attempt to flee the scene after hitting a two and four-wheeler, the woman driver crashed into another motorcycle on the service lane, resulting in the death of the daughter and father, the police said.

It should be noted that the woman — who ran over Amna, Imran Arif and injured five others on Monday at the Karsaz Road — is currently in judicial custody following orders by a Karachi East court a day after it ordered its production in the court and sought a medical report regarding the suspect.