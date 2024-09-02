Karsaz accident: Police add new section in case against driver

The Karachi police on Monday added another section to a case registered against Karsaz accident suspect Natasha Danish, ARY News reported.

The suspect was first booked for killing Imran Arif, aged 60, and his daughter Amna Arif near the Karsaz area on August 19. Natasha Danish was traveling from her home in DHA Scheme-I to her in-laws’ residence, a distance of approximately 3-4 kilometers, when the incident occurred, investigators say.

As per details, the investigation police added section 100 of the Motor Vehicle Act against the Karsaz accident suspect. The section 100 is invoked for driving in a state of intoxication.

Last week, medical reports confirmed that Karsaz accident suspect was under the influence of the narcotic methamphetamine (commonly known as crystal meth).

It should be noted that the woman — who ran over Amna, Imran Arif and injured five others at the Karsaz Road — is currently in judicial custody following orders by a Karachi East court.

CCTV footage

In the footage, obtained by ARY News, the SUV was seen speeding in a service lane. The CCTV footage showed the SUV hitting a white color vehicle and a motorbike before crashing into the motorcycle, which led to the killing of 26-year-old Amna Arif and her 60-year-old father, Imran Arif.

According to police, in an attempt to flee the scene after hitting a two and four-wheeler, the woman driver crashed into another motorcycle on the service lane, resulting in the death of the daughter and father, the police said.