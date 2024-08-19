web analytics
Monday, August 19, 2024
WATCH: Speeding car runs over six people at Karsaz road

KARACHI: A tragic accident was reported from Karachi’s Karsaz road where a speeding car runs over six individuals, resulted in the deaths of two people, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per the police and rescue sources, the incident occurred when a high-speed white prado, driven by a woman, lost control and struck a motorcycle, another car, and several pedestrians before rolling over to service road.

Following the accident was reported, the rescue sources rushed to the scene where they confirmed that two individuals had died on the spot, while four others sustained serious injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

The police later arrested the woman driving the car at the scene, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

