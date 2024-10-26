Kartik Aaryan admits feeling ‘burnt out’ with constant work

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan confessed that he is feeling a ‘bit burnt out’ with the constant work and has not had time to sit and enjoy his achievements.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Bollywood hit machine Kartik Aaryan admitted that all the work he has been doing constantly is taking a toll on him and he has not had time to sit back and reflect on the success.

Recalling his debut project ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ in 2011, Aaryan shared that all he thought about was getting his first film, but didn’t celebrate it when it came out.

“I just went for it, the film released, then the second film didn’t work and then Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety revived my career, almost like a re-launch. Success, failures, everything kept happening. Even till today, I haven’t gotten the chance to relax and think, I’ve come this far,” he said.

“I haven’t had the chance to sit and back reflect, because I am in a race with no finish line,” added the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ actor.

When asked for the reason, Aaryan shared, “I don’t think I am able to give myself that personal time, because I am always thinking about work, the way forward, what have I not done, what went wrong, what is right. I have been in that space for the longest time.”

“I think I need time for myself also, I am getting a bit burnt out with this — just constantly been working. But the thing is, I don’t know anything else but work. I’ve tried that, but it doesn’t work for me. I am a workaholic x 100,” he explained.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is awaiting the release of Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, scheduled for theatrical release on November 1, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Diwali, in the Box office clash with another biggie, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’.