Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on viral picture with Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood hunk Kartik Aaryan opened up on his recent pictures with fellow actor Sara Ali Khan from Udaipur.

Recently, some pictures of the former couple, Aaryan and Khan from Udaipur, Rajasthan, made rounds on social media. The viral pictures of the two smiling and involved in a conversation, sparked speculations of rekindled romance between them, while a group of netizens, sensed yet another on-screen collaboration of the actors.

‘Pyaar ka Punchnama’ actor has now addressed all these speculations in the new interview. Aaryan said, “We happened to be at the same place. Toh bas waha se kisine photo kheech li this, (So somebody there clicked a picture).”

He added, “Waha bohut saare logo the jo already kheech rahe the. I was surprised ki ek do hi photo hai, (There were many people there who were already clicking pictures. I was surprised that there are only one or two photos).”

When further quizzed about possible professional collaboration of the two, the actor replied, “Aesa kuch announcement nahi hai aur as of now toh abhi pata nahi mujhe, (There is no such announcement and as of now I don’t know anything).”

It is pertinent to mention here that young actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, who were in a romantic relationship for a brief period, starred together in Imtiaz Ali directorial ‘Love Aaj Kal’ (2020).

Individually, Aaryan was last seen in the recently-released masala entertainer, ‘Shehzada’ alongside Kriti Sanon. Next, he has ‘Satyaprem ki Katha’ with Kiara Advani in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Khan was featured in ‘Atrangi Re’ (2021). She has a packed 2023 slate with ‘Gaslight’ and ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, in addition to untitled projects by Laxman Utekar and Jagan Shakti.

