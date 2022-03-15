Kartik Aaryan speaks up on ‘facing harassment’ in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has rejected the reports of ‘being harassed’ by ‘influential people’ in the industry.

There has been much noise lately about Bollywood outsiders being treated differently, more so after the whole ‘nepotism’ debate in the industry, which was further evoked with the shocking suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Popular actor Kartik Aaryan’s ouster from Karan Johar’s ‘Dostana 2’ – sequel of 2008 rom-com, and ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’, further gave hype to such reports.

Many reports doing the rounds on the internet suggested that the actor has been the latest target of nepotism in Bollywood, losing on to a number of projects he had in the kitty. Kartik has decided to address these rumors finally.

During his recent outing at an awards function, while posing with his honor as ‘Best Actor’ for ‘Dhamaka’ – celeb was asked to comment on ‘false articles’ against him, to which he replied, “Read hi nahi karta.” (I just don’t read them.)

When a journalist further asked ‘if he has faced any harassment in Bollywood’, he responded, “Nahi, aisa kuch nahi hai. Koi pareshan nahi kar raha.” (There’s nothing like that. Nobody’s harassing me).

“Award le kar jaa raha hoon.” (I’m walking away with an award) he quipped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in the 2021 thriller ‘Dhamaka’ garnering critical acclaim for his performance. He has three films in the 2022 slate, including ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya 2’, ‘Freddy’, and ‘Shehzada’.

Comments