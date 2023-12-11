Ex-flames Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan to reunite for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Former lovebirds Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are reportedly set to reunite on screen in the next film of the horror comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

As reported by Indian entertainment outlets, makers are all set to take the horror comedy franchise ahead with the third film of the series, with Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan retaining his main role in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ as well.

According to the details, the producers are raising the stakes this time by starring Aaryan’s ex-girlfriend, Sara Ali Khan, as the female lead opposite him.

Speaking about the development, a source close to the production, told the publication, “Kartik and Sara are great friends and they are looking to extend the friendship forward into the professional front with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.”

“The casting coup will be the talk of the town once the official announcement is made,” the insider added.

Reports also suggest that the project will go on the floors in February 2024, with the film expected to hit theatres on Diwali next year.

It is pertinent to note here that the young stars previously shared the screen in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Love Aaj Kal’ sequel and were also in a romantic relationship with each other for a brief period of time.

