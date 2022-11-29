Freddy: Kartik Aaryan recalls having ‘sleepless nights’ for the film

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan shared the preps that he underwent for the character of Freddy Ginwala in his upcoming psychological thriller.

Apart from undergoing massive physical transformation for the character, the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actor also revealed doing some hefty emotional preps for the unusual character of a serial killer – quite different from his usual filmography.

In one of his promotional outings with a local tabloid of the country, Aaryan said that he had been very particular to work on minute details of the character and his profession for this film.

The heartthrob was quoted saying, “I have worked on the smallest of details of his character. I even visited a dentist to learn about their profession.”

However, Aaryan mentioned the negative impacts of such preparation as well and said, “When you start behaving like a character, things do happen to you in a similar way then.”

“I had heard about it from other actors and had read about it too. I did go through it. I won’t lie about it. I was someone who liked to spend a lot of time with his family and friends, but after Freddy, I had become a loner for a while,” he explained.

“Suddenly I started thinking like that. I had started to get weird thoughts in my mind and there were also sleepless nights,” Aaryan recalled.

About ‘Freddy’, the title is inspired by the American slasher flick ‘The Dentist’ (1996). It stars Kartik Aaryan in the titular character along with Jennifer Piccinato and Bollywood newcomer Alaya F.

Shashanka Ghosh has helmed the direction of the film which is slated to premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on December 2.

