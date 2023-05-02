Kartik Aaryan attends his spot boy’s wedding in casuals; fans question his choice

Kartik Aaryan left thousands of fans questioning his outfit choice as he attended a wedding of his spot boy in casual jeans and a shirt.

Aaryan was recently in the limelight for attending the wedding of his spot boy Sachin over the past weekend. Sharing the clicks from the ceremony on his Instagram handle, the actor penned a heartfelt note for the newlyweds.

“Congratulations Sachin aur Surekha ❤️ Happy Married life ahead,” he wrote with the two-picture gallery.

Millions of his followers liked the post and appreciated Aaryan for his humble gesture. However, what caught the attention of many, and rightly so, was his choice of outfit for the event. The ‘Shehzada’ actor sported a casual look in blue jeans and a solid yellow shirt, with a pair of sunnies.

Reacting to the post, a social user wrote, “Ye hoti hai dosti. Kartik bhai love you yaar (This is called friendship, we love you Kartik).” While another noted, “Most humble superstar Kartik.”

Questioning his outfit, a comment read, “Shadi hai, tayar ho ke nahi aye (It is a wedding and you didn’t dress for the occasion)?”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Rohit Dhawan directorial ‘Shehzada’ opposite Kriti Sanon. The film opened to mediocre reviews from critics as well as the audience and grossed less than INR50 crore at ticket windows.

Next, he will be seen in the musical rom-com ‘Satyaprem ki Katha’ with his ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ co-star Kiara Advani.

